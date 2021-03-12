-
Jemell Rayam, a former Baltimore cop caught up in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday.He was the last of…
-
Baltimore City Council committee got a look Thursday at the audit that found the police department has little, if any, way to track or control overtime…
-
The monitors charged with reforming the Baltimore City Police Department have officially released a draft of their one-year monitoring plan.The plan comes…
-
Over the next few weeks, the Baltimore City Police Department consent decree monitor is hosting community engagement forums to develop a monitoring plan.…
-
Elizabeth Wexler stands at a chalkboard at the Baltimore City Police Training Academy while 50 cadets look on. She draws a large "T" and asks the class to…
-
Earlier this year, Baltimore entered into a consent decree with the Department of Justice to reform the city police department. As part of the agreement,…
-
Morning Edition host, Nathan Sterner, talks with City Hall Reporter, Dominique Maria Bonessi, about the competition between 26 law firms vying to be the…
-
With the Baltimore City Police Department under a consent decree to overhaul its operations, Police Commissioner, Kevin Davis, and Mayor Catherine Pugh…
-
U.S. District Judge James Bredar approved Friday a police reform agreement negotiated between Baltimore City and the U.S. Justice Department, despite…
-
After months of negotiations, Baltimore police and the U.S. Justice Department reached an agreement on a roadmap to police reform. But now, Justice…