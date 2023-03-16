Ethan Saylor's legacy impacts MD police training

In the decade since Ethan Saylor was killed during a clash with sheriff’s deputies, hundreds of Maryland police recruits and first-responders have been trained in communicating with people with disabilities.

We take a look inside that training with Lisa Schoenbrodt, a professor at Loyola University Maryland and co-owner of LeadAbility LLC, and self-advocate educator Kayla Grange. And Patti Saylor, Ethan's mom, shares her hopes for his legacy.

Learn more about the Ethan Saylor Alliance. Find information about the Ethan Saylor Memorial Scholarship. Original airdate: 1/26/23