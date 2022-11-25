A jazz portrait of modern Egypt

Baltimore musician Todd Marcus’ latest album, “In the Valley,'' celebrates his Egyptian heritage. The bass clarinetist and bandleader drew on his visits in the country to craft a unique sound that matches Egypt’s bustle and grandeur.

We ask Marcus why blending American jazz harmonies and Middle Eastern melodies posed a challenge, and hear how audiences in the two countries respond differently to performances.

Watch the Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra perform, "Horus."

The Todd Marcus quartet will perform at Guntry Club on November 26th. Details here.

This interview originally aired on August 26th, 2022.