© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

A jazz portrait of modern Egypt

Published November 25, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST
In the Valley album cover
"In the Valley," is the latest album from the Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra.

Baltimore musician Todd Marcus’ latest album, “In the Valley,'' celebrates his Egyptian heritage. The bass clarinetist and bandleader drew on his visits in the country to craft a unique sound that matches Egypt’s bustle and grandeur.

We ask Marcus why blending American jazz harmonies and Middle Eastern melodies posed a challenge, and hear how audiences in the two countries respond differently to performances.

Watch the Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra perform, "Horus."

The Todd Marcus quartet will perform at Guntry Club on November 26th. Details here.

This interview originally aired on August 26th, 2022.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsJazz
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie