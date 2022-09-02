How the Fort McHenry Guard brings history to life

As inspiring as the story of the Star-Spangled Banner is-- 25 hours of British bombardment failing to ravage the Stars-n-Stripes!--it’s not the only memorable tale from Fort McHenry. Four decades ago, park ranger Scott Sheads thought much of the fort’s story was not coming alive for visitors. So, with others, he started the Fort McHenry Guard, of rangers and volunteers, to tell of the people behind the history.

And we meet Kordell Kemp, who started playing in the Guard’s fife-and-drum corps when he was 11!

Fort McHenry will be bursting with activities next weekend to celebrate Defenders Day. There’s a parade next Friday night along Fort Avenue at 7 p.m. A week from tomorrow, at noon, the Guard’s Fife and Drum Corps will perform. Other military bands will perform throughout the weekend. That Saturday night, Sept. 10, there will be concert with a ship-to-shore bombardment at dusk … and when it’s dark -- fireworks!

Check out the guard on Facebook.