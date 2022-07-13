Can antivirals prevent long COVID? Is monkeypox the next pandemic?

As new variants drive COVID infections and hospitalizations, antiviral drugs are an important tool to prevent serious illness or death.

Dr. Amesh Adalja is an infectious disease physician and a Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. He says more studies are needed to determine if antiviral drugs can prevent long COVID.

Plus, is another pandemic on the horizon? We ask Dr. Boris Lushniak, dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health, about the global spread of monkeypox. Find information about monkeypox cases in Maryland here.