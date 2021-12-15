© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

What's in your drinking water; and Baker says bye to 'The Bay'

Published December 15, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST
Laura Nawrocik.jpg
Laura Nawrocik
/
Photo: Laura Nawrocik, Flickr/Creative Commons

The call to “Save the Bay” has galvanized Will Baker most of his life. As he wraps up four decades at the helm of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, he points to what’s improved and what hasn’t, Pennsylvania’s foot-dragging on the bay clean-up--and the late governor William Donald Schaefer’s wistful assessment that he had thought it would be easier to Save the Bay:

“Our elected officials have all thought that it would be easier and they have failed to follow the science and realize the fundamental changes that need to occur to save one of the nation’s greatest national resources, the Chesapeake.”  

Plus Bay Journal environmental reporter Tim Wheeler explains ‘forever chemicals’ and why they’re in our water.

Links: Forever chemicals in MD and PA drinking water, Forever chemicals and fish consumption warning, Contamination at Naval Research Laboratory, Have your water tested.

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR ProgramsChesapeake Bay FoundationChesapeake BayEnvironment
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr