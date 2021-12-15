What's in your drinking water; and Baker says bye to 'The Bay'

The call to “Save the Bay” has galvanized Will Baker most of his life. As he wraps up four decades at the helm of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, he points to what’s improved and what hasn’t, Pennsylvania’s foot-dragging on the bay clean-up--and the late governor William Donald Schaefer’s wistful assessment that he had thought it would be easier to Save the Bay:

“Our elected officials have all thought that it would be easier and they have failed to follow the science and realize the fundamental changes that need to occur to save one of the nation’s greatest national resources, the Chesapeake.”

Plus Bay Journal environmental reporter Tim Wheeler explains ‘forever chemicals’ and why they’re in our water.

Links: Forever chemicals in MD and PA drinking water, Forever chemicals and fish consumption warning, Contamination at Naval Research Laboratory, Have your water tested.