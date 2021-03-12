-
In the world of climate related bills, it’s not often you hear of a legislative hearing that draws minimal opposition, or where labor and environmental…
-
The Chesapeake Bay isn’t in as good a shape as it was two years ago, but it’s not because of pollution. That’s according to the Chesapeake Bay…
-
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, three bay states and the District of Columbia sued the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday, charging it has failed to…
-
Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program has pronounced the bay’s blue crab stocks stable, not overfished and not in…
-
It was 36 years ago this week that the leaders of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia signed the first agreement to clean up the…
-
Ten years ago, President Obama issued an executive order requiring Maryland and Virginia to restore oyster populations, decimated by disease,…
-
It’s an old Chesapeake tradition, paving driveways, decorating gardens and the bases of rural mailboxes with oyster shells. But it may give way to a…
-
President Trump's budget blueprint to "Make American Great Again" cuts $73 million from EPA, the entire budget for the Chesapeake Bay Program, the…