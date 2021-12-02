Lawmakers prepare to tackle congressional redistricting in next week’s special session

Legislators will return to Annapolis Monday, to wrestle over the boundaries of congressional districts.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave maps proposed by lawmakers a failing grade. The map put forth by Governor Hogan’s commission earned an "A." We ask analyst Helen Brewer about the grades.

And Josh Kurtz of Maryland Matters walks us through how the proposals differ. Are legal challenges on the horizon? Follow Maryland Matters' political coverage.

Check out this story by WYPR’s John Lee about what Maryland’s only Republican congressman, Andy Harris, is thinking in response to the proposed maps.

Details here about the rally - Wednesday, December 8th - on Lawyers Mall held by the League of Women Voters of Maryland and People’s Maps Maryland.