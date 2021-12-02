© 2021 WYPR
Lawmakers prepare to tackle congressional redistricting in next week’s special session

Published December 2, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST
MH LRAC Final Rec CD Map.jpg
Commission members voted along party lines to select this map as the starting proposal for next week's special session on congressional district boundaries. Credit: Maryland General Assembly Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission

Legislators will return to Annapolis Monday, to wrestle over the boundaries of congressional districts.

The Princeton Gerrymandering Project gave maps proposed by lawmakers a failing grade. The map put forth by Governor Hogan’s commission earned an "A." We ask analyst Helen Brewer about the grades.

And Josh Kurtz of Maryland Matters walks us through how the proposals differ. Are legal challenges on the horizon? Follow Maryland Matters' political coverage.

Check out this story by WYPR’s John Lee about what Maryland’s only Republican congressman, Andy Harris, is thinking in response to the proposed maps.

Details here about the rally - Wednesday, December 8th - on Lawyers Mall held by the League of Women Voters of Maryland and People’s Maps Maryland.

