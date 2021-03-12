Census 2020

-
If you haven’t applied yet for a mail-in ballot, the clock is ticking. And if you haven’t responded yet to the 2020 Census, well, you’re about to miss the…
October 15 is the last day to respond to the 2020 Census. But just over half of Baltimore households have responded. Susan Licate, a Census Bureau media…
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is calling on city residents to respond to the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau announced last week that counting efforts will…
Baltimore’s Mayor says it’s crucial for every resident to be counted before an early end to the 2020 census. And Baltimore County hammers out the details…
More than halfway through the year of the 2020 Census, barely half of Baltimore residents have responded to the decennial survey, well below the rates for…
The Baltimore City Council was back in session Monday evening with a long list of new legislation. Morning Edition's Host Nathan Sterner speaks with…