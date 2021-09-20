Pediatric COVID Cases Surge

COVID infections have risen exponentially among children since July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. And children under 12 are still not eligible for a COVID vaccine.

Dr. Bradley Schlaggar is a pediatric neurologist and the head of Kennedy Krieger Institute. Even if youngsters were not especially vulnerable early in the pandemic, he says, they are now.

Plus, the multipronged approach of Kennedy Krieger’s Post COVID-19 Rehabilitation Clinic to helping children and adolescents with lingering COVID symptoms.