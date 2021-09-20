© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

Pediatric COVID Cases Surge

Published September 20, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT
A group of five children in a park wear masks.
Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. Credit: Pamela Drew/Flickr

COVID infections have risen exponentially among children since July, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. And children under 12 are still not eligible for a COVID vaccine.

Dr. Bradley Schlaggar is a pediatric neurologist and the head of Kennedy Krieger Institute. Even if youngsters were not especially vulnerable early in the pandemic, he says, they are now.

Plus, the multipronged approach of Kennedy Krieger’s Post COVID-19 Rehabilitation Clinic to helping children and adolescents with lingering COVID symptoms.

Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
