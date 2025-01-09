How do Baltimore's police plan on keeping crime down in 2025?

The nation's rate of homicides fell over the past two years, declining 25 percent. Baltimore made exceptional progress, falling 40 percent in that same time span. homicide rate declined above the average.

60 fewer people were listed as victims of homicide in our city in 2024 than in 2023. Compared to five years ago, it’s 147 fewer deaths.

2025 is off to a good start, as well. Yesterday marked the 10th straight day in a row without a homicide in Baltimore.

Can this momentum be sustained? What’s working and what, if anything, could work even better?

We had to reschedule our conversation with the city's police commissioner Richard Worley about what is working and where there's room for improvement in his department. The Baltimore Banner's Benjamin Cornack discusses his coverage of efforts to improve police accountability.