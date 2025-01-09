© 2025 WYPR
Midday

How do Baltimore's police plan on keeping crime down in 2025?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Richard Worley, deputy commissioner at Baltimore Police Department, with Mayor Brandon Scott at a press conference. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
Richard Worley, deputy commissioner at Baltimore Police Department, with Mayor Brandon Scott at a press conference.

The nation's rate of homicides fell over the past two years, declining 25 percent. Baltimore made exceptional progress, falling 40 percent in that same time span. homicide rate declined above the average.

60 fewer people were listed as victims of homicide in our city in 2024 than in 2023. Compared to five years ago, it’s 147 fewer deaths.

2025 is off to a good start, as well. Yesterday marked the 10th straight day in a row without a homicide in Baltimore.

Can this momentum be sustained? What’s working and what, if anything, could work even better?

We had to reschedule our conversation with the city's police commissioner Richard Worley about what is working and where there's room for improvement in his department. The Baltimore Banner's Benjamin Cornack discusses his coverage of efforts to improve police accountability.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
