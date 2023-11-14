Midday on Music: Live @ WTMD: South Africa's Ndlovu Youth Choir

Today on Midday, Tom is delighted to welcome the Ndlovu Youth Choirto the Performance Space at our sister station WTMD, in Towson.

This talented young singing group from South Africa — the troupe with us today is comprised of 6 boys and 6 girls — has become one of the world's most popular and inspirational musical ensembles since it was formed in 2009. The creative outgrowth of an after-school program for orphaned and vulnerable children in Limpopo, South Africa, Ndlovu is now a youth portal to a career in music. Membership in the choir also instills values of togetherness, a work ethic and a sense of social responsibility, and promotes self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s extraordinary appearances four years ago on the popular TV show America's Got Talent made them the first choir in the history of either America’s Got Talent or Britain’s Got Talent to reach the finals. Their soulful sets won them millions of new fans around the world. On the strength of those AGT performances, they signed a recording contract with SYCO and Sony Music, and their first album debuted at number one on iTunes...

Since then, the choir has completed two European tours, sold out every public concert and performed on numerous local and international television and radio shows.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the choir's musical public service messages for the UN's World Health Organization offered hope and inspiration. They also joined many of the world’s top musical performers on a digital stage during Global Citizens' "One World: Together at Home" virtual concert.

Along with musical director Ralf Schmitt, the group is currently in the middle of a month-long Eastern US concert tour, and during today's stop in Baltimore, they'll also be singing up a storm at 7:30 tonight at the Keystone Korner Jazz Club at 1350 Lancaster Street. You can check out the link for ticketing info.

But we're happy to have the Ndlovu Youth Choir to sing for us right now, and for the next hour...