Can Baltimore City protect youth rights while reducing crime?

Today on Midday, a conversation with two prominent public officials about the Child Interrogation Law.

In 2022, the Maryland General Assembly passed a law intended to protect children from coercive tactics and pressure from police and prosecutors during questioning about crimes.

The Child Interrogation Protection Act was vetoed by then Governor Larry Hogan. The legislature overrode that veto, and the law went into effect in October of 2022.

The law says that children have an unwaivable right to counsel before being questioned, and that parents must be notified once a minor is taken into custody. There is an exception that allows police to ask children limited questions before contacting parents if there is an immediate threat to public safety.

Police and States’ Attorneys from several jurisdictions have complained that the law ties the hands of police, and that it may lead to a lack of accountability for young people who commit crimes.

Midday begins with State Senator Jill Carter, who represents district 41 in Baltimore City. She was the lead sponsor of the bill. On the second half of the show, we hear from Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who opposes the law.