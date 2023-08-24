© 2023 WYPR
Midday

J. Wynn Rousuck review's the 10x10x10 Play Festival

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published August 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
(left-right) Mira Lamdon Klein, Emma Staisloff and Joe Dignam in “A Working Title,” one of the 10-minute plays in “10x10x10”
Kiirstn Pagan
(left-right) Mira Lamdon Klein, Emma Staisloff and Joe Dignam in “A Working Title,” one of the 10-minute plays in “10x10x10”

This week Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, spotlights the 10x10x10 Play Festival at Fells Point Corner Theatre. The event spotlights 10 plays that run 10 minutes long and feature 10 of the area's best actors.

The plays and playwrights featured in the festival include:
A Working Title by Colin Valkenet
Kaylee and Adelyn by Elizabeth Shannon
Monster Mash by Jalice Ortiz-Corral
A Stop On The Road To The City by Kai DonDero
The Wrong Box by Richard Pauli
Birthday Manicure by Ramon Miranda Amaya
Opioid by Corey Jay Johnson
Body Positivity by Alli Hartley-Kong
The Kvetching Tree by Helen Cheng Mao
The Screening by Shakill Jamal

The festival continues until Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

