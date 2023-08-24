J. Wynn Rousuck review's the 10x10x10 Play Festival

This week Midday's theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, spotlights the 10x10x10 Play Festival at Fells Point Corner Theatre. The event spotlights 10 plays that run 10 minutes long and feature 10 of the area's best actors.

The plays and playwrights featured in the festival include:

A Working Title by Colin Valkenet

Kaylee and Adelyn by Elizabeth Shannon

Monster Mash by Jalice Ortiz-Corral

A Stop On The Road To The City by Kai DonDero

The Wrong Box by Richard Pauli

Birthday Manicure by Ramon Miranda Amaya

Opioid by Corey Jay Johnson

Body Positivity by Alli Hartley-Kong

The Kvetching Tree by Helen Cheng Mao

The Screening by Shakill Jamal

The festival continues until Sunday, August 27, 2023.

