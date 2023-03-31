Wordsmith: Sharing the power of his music with local students

Today, it's Midday on the Arts. A little later in the hour, Tom will speak with the internationally acclaimed classical pianist, Angela Hewitt, who is appearing in Columbia tomorrow night. And our theater critic, J Wynn Rousuck, will review the new show at the Everyman Theater.

But we begin with the spoken word artist Wordsmith. He has released eight albums, and contributed music to several network and streaming shows, including Russian Doll and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

He has performed all over the world in partnership with the US State Department, and in 2020, he was named an artistic partner with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Last year, he premiered a new version of Igor Stravinsky’s A Soldier’s Tale and a new interpretation of the finale of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.

In addition to writing and performing, Wordsmith is also an educator, activist and advocate. He recently started a non-profit organization called Rise with a Purpose. There are plans to start a music school in Baltimore, and Wordsmith joins us now on Zoom to tell us about it…

The event to help fund the new Rise With a Purpose music school will take place tomorrow night at 6:00 at Unity Hall in Baltimore. To register for the event, click here.

