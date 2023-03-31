© 2023 WYPR
Wordsmith: Sharing the power of his music with local students

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published March 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Wordsmith_wide crop.png
Wordsmith, aka Anthony Parker, is an award-winning, Baltimore-based hip hop and spoken word composer, recording artist, performer, educator and global music ambassador. (photo credit: Wordsmith)

Today, it's Midday on the Arts. A little later in the hour, Tom will speak with the internationally acclaimed classical pianist, Angela Hewitt, who is appearing in Columbia tomorrow night. And our theater critic, J Wynn Rousuck, will review the new show at the Everyman Theater.

But we begin with the spoken word artist Wordsmith. He has released eight albums, and contributed music to several network and streaming shows, including Russian Doll and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. 

He has performed all over the world in partnership with the US State Department, and in 2020, he was named an artistic partner with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Last year, he premiered a new version of Igor Stravinsky’s A Soldier’s Tale and a new interpretation of the finale of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony.

In addition to writing and performing, Wordsmith is also an educator, activist and advocate. He recently started a non-profit organization called Rise with a Purpose. There are plans to start a music school in Baltimore, and Wordsmith joins us now on Zoom to tell us about it…

You can join the conversation: Email: [email protected] or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

The event to help fund the new Rise With a Purpose music school will take place tomorrow night at 6:00 at Unity Hall in Baltimore. To register for the event, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR Programs Midday WYPR Arts Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Orch-kid ship hop Baltimore music
