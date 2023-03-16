Bringing hip hop to the US Army: Staff Sargeant Nicholas Feemster

Today, t’s Midday on the Arts. A little later, we’ll meet a dancer/choreographer who uses movement to help people heal from trauma caused by violence, and our theater critic, J Wynn Rousuck, will share her review of To Kill a Mockingbird at the Hippodrome Theater.

But we begin with Nicholas Feemster. He’s a rapper. And he’s also a Staff Sargent in the US Army. And he’s now one of two full time rappers with the US Army Field Band. Last year, he and fellow rapper and Staff Sargent Lamar Riddick completed basic training and they wrote a track they called "Basic."

Staff Sargent Nicolas Feemster joins Tom on Zoom from Ft. Meade in Anne Arundel County.

