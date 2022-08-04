© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Mayor Brandon Scott: Baltimore's NNO, public safety, ARPA funds

Published August 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Mayor Scott Headshot-scaled-cropwide.jpg
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is a Democrat who was sworn into office 604 days ago, on December 8, 2020. (photo credit: Office of the Mayor)

Welcome to another edition of Midday with the Mayor, host Tom Hall's monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing the citizens of Baltimore.

Today, Tom asks the mayor about this week's National Night Out events across the city; the annual Public Safety Report summarizing progress on the mayor's Multi-Year Violence Prevention Plan; an update on the squeegee workers collaborative; a new city-wide count of the homeless; and new allocations for American Rescue Plan funds, including nearly $15 million to the city's Clean Corps initiative to clean up and beautify targeted city neighborhoods.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins us on Zoom from his office in City Hall.

Have a question for the Mayor? You're welcome to join us as well: Call us at 410.662.8780; email to: [email protected], or Tweet us @MiddayWYPR.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore CityPublic SafetyGun ViolenceAmerican Rescue Plan fundingBaltimore City Police DepartmentMidday with the Mayor
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
