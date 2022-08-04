Mayor Brandon Scott: Baltimore's NNO, public safety, ARPA funds

Welcome to another edition of Midday with the Mayor, host Tom Hall's monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing the citizens of Baltimore.

Today, Tom asks the mayor about this week's National Night Out events across the city; the annual Public Safety Report summarizing progress on the mayor's Multi-Year Violence Prevention Plan; an update on the squeegee workers collaborative; a new city-wide count of the homeless; and new allocations for American Rescue Plan funds, including nearly $15 million to the city's Clean Corps initiative to clean up and beautify targeted city neighborhoods.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins us on Zoom from his office in City Hall.

