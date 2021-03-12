WYPR Books

-
"Dusk, Night, Dawn": Anne Lamott On Finding Hope & CourageTom's guest now is the best-selling novelist and essayist, Anne Lamott. She is the author of 19 books, the latest of which is replete with all the…
-
Tom's guest is the award-winning author Chang-rae Lee. He is the author of six novels. His first, Native Speaker, earned the 1996 Hemingway Foundation/Pen…
-
2020 has been a year for the record books. And thankfully, it's also been a year filled with good books as many of us have turned to turning pages as a…