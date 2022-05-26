© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Joy That Carries You" at Olney Theatre Ctr.

Published May 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
JoyThatCarriesYou 2_Teresa Castracane Photography.jpeg
(left-right) Billie Krishawn, Michael Russotto and Dani Stoller in "The Joy That Carries You," at Olney Theatre Center. (Photo credit: Teresa Castracane Photography)

It's time for another visit with theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights The Joy That Carries You, now getting a world premiere production at Olney Theater Center.

JoyThatCarriesYou 1_Teresa Castracane Photography.jpeg
Dani Stoller (left) and Billie Krishawn in "The Joy That Carries You" at Olney Theatre Center. (Photo credit: Teresa Castracane Photography)

Co-written by two local playwrights, Awa Sal Secka and Dani Stoller, the uplifting drama combines sharp comic dialogue with sparkling spoken-word poetry to tell a resonant tale of love and family. The play is directed by Jason Loewith and Kevin McAllister, and its cast includes playwright Dani Stoller with Billie Krishawn, Lolita Marie, Susan Rome, Michael Russotto, Bru Ajueyitsi and James J. Johnson.

The Joy That Carries You continues at The Olney Theatre Center through June 12. Follow the links above for showtimes and ticket info.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
