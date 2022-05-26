Rousuck's Review: "The Joy That Carries You" at Olney Theatre Ctr.

It's time for another visit with theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights The Joy That Carries You, now getting a world premiere production at Olney Theater Center.

Dani Stoller (left) and Billie Krishawn in "The Joy That Carries You" at Olney Theatre Center. (Photo credit: Teresa Castracane Photography)

Co-written by two local playwrights, Awa Sal Secka and Dani Stoller, the uplifting drama combines sharp comic dialogue with sparkling spoken-word poetry to tell a resonant tale of love and family. The play is directed by Jason Loewith and Kevin McAllister, and its cast includes playwright Dani Stoller with Billie Krishawn, Lolita Marie, Susan Rome, Michael Russotto, Bru Ajueyitsi and James J. Johnson.

The Joy That Carries You continues at The Olney Theatre Center through June 12. Follow the links above for showtimes and ticket info.