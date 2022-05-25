© 2021 WYPR
Midday

"Sandy Hook" author Elizabeth Williamson on the Uvalde killings

Published May 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Texas School Shooting AP Photo
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
/
AP
ANOTHER COMMUNITY MOURNS: The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

We begin today with Elizabeth Williamson, a feature writer for the New York Times and the author of Sandy Hook:  An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth.  Elizabeth joined Tom in March to talk about her very important book, and you can hear their Midday conversation here.

SandyHookCover_combo_Elizabeth Williamson_credit Beowulf Sheehan.png
In her book, NY Times feature writer Elizabeth Williamson traces an extremist arc from the tragic 2012 school shooting to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. (credit Penguin Random House/Beowulf Sheehan)

As we know, another American tragedy occurred Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, when a murderous rampage by an 18-year-old man with multiple weapons left at least 19 children and two teachers dead.

Elizabeth Williamson joins us on Zoom…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
