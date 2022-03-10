© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

In Elizabeth Williamson's "Sandy Hook," extremists' war on the truth

Published March 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
SandyHookCover_combo_Elizabeth Williamson_credit Beowulf Sheehan.png
In her new book, NY Times feature writer Elizabeth Williamson traces an extremist arc from the tragic 2012 school shooting to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. (credit Penguin Random House/Beowulf Sheehan)

Tom's guest for the hour today is Elizabeth Williamson, a reporter for the New York Times who has written a book that traces the lineage from conspiracy theories that surrounded the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 through every other major trauma that has occurred since, up to and including the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The book is disturbing and important. It chronicles the inhuman and insidious work of people like Alex Jones, the founder of Info Wars, and those who perpetuate his fabricated explanations of tragic events. It lays bare the horrific reality that our country has millions of gullible people, many of whom are willing to viciously demean and defame families whose loved ones are victims of violence. They comprise a loyal audience who have funded Jones and his ilk for decades, and as Williamson masterfully demonstrates, they are part of an “enduring feature of American life” since our country’s earliest days.

The book is called Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth.

Elizabeth Williamson joins us on our digital line from Washington, DC.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBooksWYPR ArtsGun ViolenceGuns in America
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre