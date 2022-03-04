© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rushern Baker, III, Democratic candidate for Maryland Governor

Published March 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Rushern Baker_MDGov cand_credit Michael Anthony Photography.png
Democrat Rushern Baker, III , a former Prince Georges County Executive, is making his second run at being elected Governor of Maryland. (Photo credit: Michael Anthony Photography)

Today, we continue our 2022 series of Conversations with the Candidates. Between now and the primary in June, we’ll be talking to candidates vying for their party’s nominations for some of MD’s most high-profile offices.

Tom's guest today is Rushern Baker, III, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Maryland Governor.

Mr. Baker entered politics in 1994, serving in the Maryland House of Delegates until 2003. He lost his first two elections for Prince George’s County Executive, but he beat incumbent Jack Johnson in 2010. Soon after that election, federal prosecutors arrested Johnson on corruption charges. Mr. Baker was widely credited with improving the county’s image and ending its “pay to play” legacy.

Rushern Baker is 63 years old. He holds a Bachelor’s degree and a law degree from Howard University. He was married for more than 30 years to Christa Beverly, a civil rights lawyer who passed away in 2021 after a long struggle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Mr. Baker was her primary caregiver. They are the parents of three grown children.

Mr. Baker has chosen as his running mate Nancy Navarro, a three-term Montgomery County Council member.

Rushern Baker joins us on Zoom.

You're welcome to join us as well.
Call us at 410.662.8780. You can email us at [email protected], or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland PoliticsRushern BakerGovernor Larry HoganConversations with the Candidates: 2022
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak