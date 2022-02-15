© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Newsmaker: Dr. Darryl L. Williams, Balt. County Public Schools Supt.

Published February 15, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST
Darryl Williams BCoPS Supt_widecrop.png
Dr. Darryl L. Williams has served as Superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools since his May 2019 appointment by the Board of Education. (photo courtesy BCoPS)

Tom's Midday Newsmaker guest today is Dr. Darryl L. Williams, the Superintendent of the Baltimore County Public School System. He was appointed to the post in 2019, and he has been contending with problems caused by COVID-19 nearly ever since.

The pandemic has led to almost every school system in the country facing staffing shortages, and enrollment numbers have dipped here and across America.

It’s budget season for the state’s third largest school system. Last month, Dr. Williams proposed a budget that would add nearly 400 positions next year. A report released last fall by an independent consulting firm suggested that the County school administration is bloated, and it suggested changes that could save the system tens of millions of dollars.

Dr. Darryl L. Williams joins us on Zoom for the hour today to discuss these and other issues...

We welcome listener comments and questions!
Call us at 410.662.8780, email us at Midday@wypr.org or Tweet us: @middayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore County Public SchoolsBaltimore County School Superintendent Darryl WilliamsMidday Newsmaker
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
