Newsmaker: Dr. Darryl L. Williams, Balt. County Public Schools Supt.

Tom's Midday Newsmaker guest today is Dr. Darryl L. Williams, the Superintendent of the Baltimore County Public School System. He was appointed to the post in 2019, and he has been contending with problems caused by COVID-19 nearly ever since.

The pandemic has led to almost every school system in the country facing staffing shortages, and enrollment numbers have dipped here and across America.

It’s budget season for the state’s third largest school system. Last month, Dr. Williams proposed a budget that would add nearly 400 positions next year. A report released last fall by an independent consulting firm suggested that the County school administration is bloated, and it suggested changes that could save the system tens of millions of dollars.

Dr. Darryl L. Williams joins us on Zoom for the hour today to discuss these and other issues...

