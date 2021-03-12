-
County Council Angry Over Lack of Ransomware Details
Legislation that would give Baltimore County’s executive and the county council more control over how the school system spends money is racist, according…
Last fall, Jennifer Lynch was the principal at Hillcrest Elementary School in Catonsville. She was happy when County Executive Johnny Olszewski, using…
Many Baltimore County teachers won’t be fully vaccinated by the time students start returning to classrooms next month.And the school system doesn’t know…
Plan Released For Baltimore County Students To Return To ClassroomsSome Baltimore County students will return to classrooms two days a week, starting the week of March 1. The other three days the students will continue…
Some Baltimore County Public School students will return to school buildings March 1, nearly one year after they were closed due to the COVID-19…
Baltimore County teachers told the school board Tuesday night that they need help dealing with their students who are in crisis because of the COVID-19…
The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are driving Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl Williams’ proposed $1.77 billion budget that goes…
Up In The Air When Baltimore County Will Return Students To ClassroomsBaltimore County Public Schools officials want to bring students back to classrooms in the second semester. But with just one month to go, it remains…
The unions that represent teachers and principals in Baltimore County say they feel marginalized and disrespected by the school system’s response to last…