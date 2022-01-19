© 2021 WYPR
Midday

On COVID & pediatric care: Kennedy Krieger CEO Dr. Bradley Schlaggar

Published January 19, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST
Dr. Bradley Schlaggar is president and CEO of the Hopkins-affiliated Kennedy Krieger Institute, and a professor of neurology and pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University. (photo courtesy of Kennedy Krieger Inst.)

It’s been a couple of months since vaccines were approved for young children, ages 5-11, but parents are not rushing to get their kids inoculated. Nationally, only about 17% of kids have gotten their jab so far. And with the arrival of the omicron variant, hospitalizations for children under the age of 18 have rocketed to the highest they’ve been since the pandemic began.

Today on Midday, a conversation about the impact of COVID on kids, particularly those with disabilities. Tom's guest is Dr. Brad Schlaggar, a pediatric neurologist, and the president and CEO of the Kennedy Krieger Institute here in Baltimore. Kennedy Krieger is one of the world’s most highly respected centers for the neurological, rehabilitative and developmental needs of children, adolescents and adults.

(Full disclosure: Dr. Schlaggar also serves on the WYPR Board of Directors.)

We welcome your comments and questions for Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, who joins us on Zoom from his office in Baltimore.

