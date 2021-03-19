WYPR Board of Directors
Tom Ainsley
CEO, Ainsley & Co.
Cindy Amitin, M.D.
Pediatrician
Sandra Banisky
Abell Professor in Baltimore Journalism, Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland
Cynthia A. Berman - Co-Chair, Governance Committee
Principal, Kramon & Graham, P.A.
Andrew M. Brooks - Co-Chair, Development Committee
Retired Vice President, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
Darcy C. Carroll
Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Private Wealth Management at William Blair
Charlie Fenwick
Retired, Valley Motors
Jeffrey Hettleman - Chair, Audit Committee
Partner & CFO, Brightview Senior Living
Gary Levine - Chair, Outreach Committee
Partner, Shirlen Limited Partnership
Lisa Manzone
Senior Vice President, Human Resources, McCormick & Co.
Matthew B. Martin - Board Chair, Development Committee
Executive Vice President, PNC Bank
Dale R. McArdle
Retired Non-Profit Director
James "Mac" McComas
Senior Program Manager, Johns Hopkins 21st Century Cities Initiative
Neil Meyerhoff, Esq.
Vice-President, Hendersen-Webb, Inc.
LaFontaine E. Oliver - Ex-Officio
WYPR President and General Manager
Joey Price
CEO, Jumpstart: HR and Host of Business, Life and Coffee Podcast
John Prugh - Chair, Finance Committee
President, CEO, Alex Brown Realty
Ann Quinn - Co-Chair, Governance Committee
Quinn Strategy Group
Gayon Sampson
Executive Assistant and Senior Advisor to Mayor Michael O'Connor (Frederick, MD)
Anne Schelle
Managing Director, Pearl TV
Bradley L. Schlaggar, MD PhD
President and CEO, Kennedy Krieger Institute
Sophia Silbergeld
Director of Strategic Partnerships, Adeo Advocacy
Laura Speer
Associate Director, Policy Reform and Advocacy, Annie E. Casey Foundation
Peter Toran - Board Secretary
Writer & Communications Specialist; Former Vice President of Communications and Strategic Planning, University of Baltimore
Ernst Valery
Co-managing Member at SAA|EVI
Meadow Lark Washington
Psychotherapist in private practice
Founding Board Members
In 2001, Johns Hopkins University decided to sell WJHU. While there were several groups that wanted the radio station, Jim McGill of Johns Hopkins sought a buyer that consisted primarily of local citizens, that would keep the NPR public radio format, that had professional broadcast management, and that had the resources to complete a sale. A group assembled by long-time broadcaster, Tony Brandon, met all the criteria and the purchase agreement was drafted. Mercantile Bank (now PNC) agreed to lend the necessary funds for the transaction if it was guaranteed by community citizens.
These individuals came together to secure the bank loan for the purchase of WYPR – essentially ensuring the continuation and future of a public radio station for Baltimore and Maryland. We remain grateful to these guarantors or Founding Board Members for making WYPR, as it is today, possible.
Barbara Bozzuto
Anthony S. Brandon
William C. Clarke III
Darielle & Earl Linehan
Jonathan Melnick
Charles H. Salisbury, Jr.
Albert Williams
Anonymous
Anonymous