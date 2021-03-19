WYPR Board of Directors

**Board Meeting Minutes are available upon request by contacting Catherine Tucker (410) 235-1685

Tom Ainsley

CEO, Ainsley & Co.

Cindy Amitin, M.D.

Pediatrician

Sandra Banisky

Abell Professor in Baltimore Journalism, Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland

Cynthia A. Berman - Co-Chair, Governance Committee

Principal, Kramon & Graham, P.A.

Andrew M. Brooks - Co-Chair, Development Committee

Retired Vice President, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

Darcy C. Carroll

Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Private Wealth Management at William Blair

Charlie Fenwick

Retired, Valley Motors

Jeffrey Hettleman - Chair, Audit Committee

Partner & CFO, Brightview Senior Living

Gary Levine - Chair, Outreach Committee

Partner, Shirlen Limited Partnership

Lisa Manzone

Senior Vice President, Human Resources, McCormick & Co.

Matthew B. Martin - Board Chair, Development Committee

Executive Vice President, PNC Bank

Dale R. McArdle

Retired Non-Profit Director

James "Mac" McComas

Senior Program Manager, Johns Hopkins 21st Century Cities Initiative

Neil Meyerhoff, Esq.

Vice-President, Hendersen-Webb, Inc.

LaFontaine E. Oliver - Ex-Officio

WYPR President and General Manager

Joey Price

CEO, Jumpstart: HR and Host of Business, Life and Coffee Podcast

John Prugh - Chair, Finance Committee

President, CEO, Alex Brown Realty

Ann Quinn - Co-Chair, Governance Committee

Quinn Strategy Group

Gayon Sampson

Executive Assistant and Senior Advisor to Mayor Michael O'Connor (Frederick, MD)

Anne Schelle

Managing Director, Pearl TV

Bradley L. Schlaggar, MD PhD

President and CEO, Kennedy Krieger Institute

Sophia Silbergeld

Director of Strategic Partnerships, Adeo Advocacy

Laura Speer

Associate Director, Policy Reform and Advocacy, Annie E. Casey Foundation

Peter Toran - Board Secretary

Writer & Communications Specialist; Former Vice President of Communications and Strategic Planning, University of Baltimore

Ernst Valery

Co-managing Member at SAA|EVI

Meadow Lark Washington

Psychotherapist in private practice

Founding Board Members

In 2001, Johns Hopkins University decided to sell WJHU. While there were several groups that wanted the radio station, Jim McGill of Johns Hopkins sought a buyer that consisted primarily of local citizens, that would keep the NPR public radio format, that had professional broadcast management, and that had the resources to complete a sale. A group assembled by long-time broadcaster, Tony Brandon, met all the criteria and the purchase agreement was drafted. Mercantile Bank (now PNC) agreed to lend the necessary funds for the transaction if it was guaranteed by community citizens.

These individuals came together to secure the bank loan for the purchase of WYPR – essentially ensuring the continuation and future of a public radio station for Baltimore and Maryland. We remain grateful to these guarantors or Founding Board Members for making WYPR, as it is today, possible.

Barbara Bozzuto

Anthony S. Brandon

William C. Clarke III

Darielle & Earl Linehan

Jonathan Melnick

Charles H. Salisbury, Jr.

Albert Williams

Anonymous

Anonymous