© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WYPR Board of Directors

**Board Meeting Minutes are available upon request by contacting Catherine Tucker (410) 235-1685

Tom Ainsley
CEO, Ainsley & Co.

Cindy Amitin, M.D.
Pediatrician

Sandra Banisky
Abell Professor in Baltimore Journalism, Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland

Cynthia A. Berman - Co-Chair, Governance Committee
Principal, Kramon & Graham, P.A.

Andrew M. Brooks - Co-Chair, Development Committee
Retired Vice President, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

Darcy C. Carroll
Managing Director and Wealth Advisor, Private Wealth Management at William Blair

Charlie Fenwick
Retired, Valley Motors

Jeffrey Hettleman - Chair, Audit Committee
Partner & CFO, Brightview Senior Living

Gary Levine -  Chair, Outreach Committee
Partner, Shirlen Limited Partnership

Lisa Manzone
Senior Vice President, Human Resources, McCormick & Co.

Matthew B. Martin - Board Chair, Development Committee
Executive Vice President, PNC Bank

Dale R. McArdle
Retired Non-Profit Director

James "Mac" McComas
Senior Program Manager, Johns Hopkins 21st Century Cities Initiative

Neil Meyerhoff, Esq.
Vice-President, Hendersen-Webb, Inc.

LaFontaine E. Oliver - Ex-Officio
WYPR President and General Manager

Joey Price
CEO, Jumpstart:  HR and Host of Business, Life and Coffee Podcast

John Prugh - Chair, Finance Committee
President, CEO, Alex Brown Realty

Ann Quinn - Co-Chair, Governance Committee
Quinn Strategy Group

Gayon Sampson
Executive Assistant and Senior Advisor to Mayor Michael O'Connor (Frederick, MD)

Anne Schelle
Managing Director, Pearl TV

Bradley L. Schlaggar, MD PhD
President and CEO, Kennedy Krieger Institute

Sophia Silbergeld
Director of Strategic Partnerships, Adeo Advocacy

Laura Speer
Associate Director, Policy Reform and Advocacy, Annie E. Casey Foundation

Peter Toran - Board Secretary
Writer & Communications Specialist; Former Vice President of Communications and Strategic Planning, University of Baltimore

Ernst Valery
Co-managing Member at SAA|EVI

Meadow Lark Washington
Psychotherapist in private practice

Founding Board Members

In 2001, Johns  Hopkins University decided to sell WJHU.  While there were several groups that wanted the radio station, Jim McGill of  Johns Hopkins sought a buyer that consisted primarily of local citizens, that would keep the NPR public radio format, that had professional broadcast  management, and that had the resources to complete a sale.  A group assembled by long-time broadcaster, Tony Brandon, met all the criteria and the purchase agreement was drafted. Mercantile Bank (now PNC) agreed to lend the necessary funds for the transaction if it was guaranteed by community citizens.

These individuals came together to secure the bank loan for the purchase of WYPR – essentially ensuring the continuation and future of a public radio station for Baltimore and Maryland.  We remain grateful to these guarantors or Founding Board Members for making WYPR, as it is today, possible.

Barbara Bozzuto
Anthony S. Brandon
William C. Clarke III
Darielle & Earl Linehan
Jonathan Melnick
Charles H. Salisbury, Jr.
Albert Williams
Anonymous
Anonymous

minutes_january_16_2019.pdf
board_of_directors_minutes_111418.pdf
board_of_directors_minutes_92618.pdf
minutes_board_of_directors_may_16_2018.pdf
minutes_board_of_directors_march_7_2018.pdf
minutes_board_of_directors_january_31_2018.pdf