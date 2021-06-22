© 2021 WYPR
BCPS CEO Sonja Santelises On Baltimore's Post-COVID Classrooms

Published June 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
Photo courtesy BCPS
An educator for nearly three decades, Dr. Sonja Santelises has been the CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools since 2016.

Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of the Baltimore City Public Schools.

Summer school is now underway in the city four days a week, and the need for many students to address learning loss that arose during this past, tumultuous academic year is great. By the end of last month, 65% of secondary students and half of elementary students were failing at least one class.

When school resumes in the fall, all students and teachers will return to their classrooms. What can they expect then? What were the lessons learned this year about incorporating on-line resources that will inform the district’s approach to teaching and learning in the future? Have the problems that many students encountered getting on-line this year been addressed?

Dr. Sonja Santelises joins us on Zoom to discuss these issues, and to address listener comments and questions as well.

