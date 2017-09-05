© 2021 WYPR
A Decade Behind Bars: The Reality of Life Post-Incarceration

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published September 5, 2017 at 12:17 PM EDT
On the pilot episode of Life in the Balance, we meet Danny Miller, a man sentenced to thirty years in prison at the age of seventeen after a fight with a friend turned deadly. When he gets out early on parol, he struggles to find a job in a society that seems more determined than ever to keep him on the sidelines. Host Aaron Henkin listens to Danny's life story - along with a panel of experts on post-incarceration - and asks, how and why does a man find himself in this situation, and what can we do to help?

Guests on this episode include: 

Karl Alexander, founder and director of the Thurgood Marshall Alliance and former Johns Hopkins sociology professor. He wrote the book, The Long Shadow: Family Background, Disadvantaged Urban Youth, and the Transition to Adulthood.  

Chris Wilson, Baltimore-based social entrepreneur and founder of a number of local businesses, including the Barclay Investment Corporation. He met Danny while they both served time in prison.

Karen Stokes, CEO of Strong City Baltimore

Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
