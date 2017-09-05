A Decade Behind Bars: The Reality of Life Post-Incarceration

On the pilot episode of Life in the Balance, we meet Danny Miller, a man sentenced to thirty years in prison at the age of seventeen after a fight with a friend turned deadly. When he gets out early on parol, he struggles to find a job in a society that seems more determined than ever to keep him on the sidelines. Host Aaron Henkin listens to Danny's life story - along with a panel of experts on post-incarceration - and asks, how and why does a man find himself in this situation, and what can we do to help?

Guests on this episode include:

Karl Alexander, founder and director of the Thurgood Marshall Alliance and former Johns Hopkins sociology professor. He wrote the book, The Long Shadow: Family Background, Disadvantaged Urban Youth, and the Transition to Adulthood.

Chris Wilson, Baltimore-based social entrepreneur and founder of a number of local businesses, including the Barclay Investment Corporation. He met Danny while they both served time in prison.

Karen Stokes, CEO of Strong City Baltimore.