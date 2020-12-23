 (Some Of) WYPR's Favorite Books Of 2020 | WYPR

(Some Of) WYPR's Favorite Books Of 2020

By

2020 has been a year for the record books. And thankfully, it's also been a year filled with good books as many of us have turned to turning pages as a means of escape during this difficult year.

If you're looking for a new read to lead you into 2021, WYPR's staff have you covered with 21 great titles. Why not 20 books for 2020? Trust us, we tried. There were just too many good ones to choose from!

Check out our book reviews, author interviews and recommendations below. 

The List

The Angel and the Assasin: The Tiny Brain Cell that Changed the Course of Medicine by Donna Jackson Nakazawa

A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig

The Cold Millions by Jess Walter

Deacon King Kong by James McBride 

Exit Thru the Afro by Jalynn Harris

Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City by Erica L. Green and Wes Moore

Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar 

I Got A Monster: The Rise and Fall of America's Most Corrupt Police Squad by Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg 

Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam

The Lost Shtetl by Max Gross

Memorial by Bryan Washington 

Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder by John Waters 

My Vanishing Country by Bakari Sellers 

Order from Chaos: The Everyday Grind of Staying Organized with Adult ADHD by Jaclyn Paul 

The Post Mistress by Sarah Blake 

The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It by Robert Reich

The Unexpected Spy by Tracy Walder

Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers Won the Vote and Insisted on Equality for All by Martha S. Jones

What You Need to Know About Voting and Why by Kim Wehle 

White Ivy by Susie Yang

White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity by Robert P. Jones 

We asked some of our staff what books they read and loved this year.
Mark Gunnery
Mark Gunnery, WYPR producer

Mark Gunnery, WYPR producer

Book pick: Dhalgren by Samuel R. Delany 

Why: This catastrophic year was a perfect time to reread Samuel R. Delany's 1975 experimental science fiction novel Dhalgren, about a city where an unnamed crisis has upended life and where squatters, social outcasts, and the unlucky few who couldn't flee have to create new ways of being together in order to survive.

Hear more: Listen to Mark's interview with Samuel R. Delany here

Lisa Morgan
Credit Lisa Morgan

Lisa Morgan, co-host of The Weekly Reader and producer of Your Maryland 

Book pick: Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart 

Why: A brilliant coming-of-age love story about an alcoholic dreamer on the dole and her fiercely loyal, queer son in late 80’s Glasgow. And winner of The Booker Prize. I loved it.

Hear more: Listen to Lisa and The Weekly Reader's Marion Winik discuss Shuggie Bain here

Camilla!
Credit Carolyn Jewell

Carolyn Jewell, WYPR director of membership, and her daughter Camilla

Book pick: Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do You Hear? by Bill Martin Jr. and Eric Carle 

Why: The reason why Camilla likes this book so much is she loves the anticipation of the animal sounds. She gets very excited and then quickly tries to turn the next page.

John Lee
Credit Jamyla Krempel

Bonus content: Cute pictures of polar bears

John Lee, WYPR's Baltimore County reporter

Book pick: Washington by Ron Chernow 

Why: Chernow is the same guy who brought you Alexander Hamilton which led to a little show on Broadway. I love Chernow's biographies. He moves the story right along. I have wanted to read a biography on Washington for a long time and learned a lot about his life. For instance, I did not know he came very close to dying during his first term which would have been devastating for our country. He was our indispensable man. But Chernow also effectively lays out Washington's complicated conflict over being a slave owner. 

Isabelle Diffendall, intern in WYPR's membership department

Book pick: I Will Save You by Matt De La Peña.

Why: I like to read horror, mysteries, biographies, fiction, suspense, and thrillers. This year for school I read I Will Save You and enjoyed it.

 

 

 

 

Donna Jackson Nakazawa: “The Angel And The Assassin”

By & Jan 16, 2020

Scientists always saw the workings of the human mind as separate from the body. Whatever might keep neurons in the brain from sending electrical messages across synapses, experts thought, it had nothing to do with rampant inflammation in the body.

But then, science journalist Donna Jackson Nakazawa reports, new research found that microglia, tiny cells viewed as the brain’s janitors, sometimes go rogue. What could this mean for treating mental-health disorders?

Order From Chaos: Thriving With Adult ADHD

By & Jan 22, 2020
Indiebound/author

Before Jaclyn Paul learned to manage her ADHD, her life was a turmoil of missed appointments, clutter, lost bills, late fees, stalled goals and unfinished projects. She struggled to create a social life and a peaceful home for her husband and son. In short, she was in pain. Getting organized was her way out of that pain. In her book Order from Chaos: The Everyday Grind of Staying Organized with Adult ADHD, Paul writes that everyone needs to find their own reason for tackling it … and their own system for making it work.

For more information on Paul's book, visit this link.

For information on bullet journaling, visit this link.

A Very Stable Genius: Authors Carol Leonnig & Phil Rucker On The Chaos In The White House

By & Feb 7, 2020

In their new book, which currently tops the New York Times best seller list, Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker show us that amid the daily chaos, there are discernable patterns in the behavior of Mr. Trump and those in his inner circle. This timely and probing work provides a fascinating window into how the White House has operated over the last three years under Mr. Trump's unorthodox leadership. 

Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker joined us from the studios of NPR in Washington DC. 

In "The Unexpected Spy," Tracy Walder Recalls Her Service In The CIA's War On Terrorism

By & Feb 27, 2020
St. Martin's Press

In 1999, Tracy Walder was a 20-year-old junior at the University of Southern California and a member of USC’s Delta Gamma sorority.  She was also a history buff and an avowed news junkie who planned to be a teacher.  Those plans were upended when she met a CIA recruiter at a job fair. After graduating from USC, she joined the CIA's global anti-terrorism operations. 

The story of Walder’s five-year service at the CIA, her globe-spanning work in the agency's post-9/11 pursuit of Al-Qaeda operatives, and her subsequent stint as an FBI counterintelligence agent, is compellingly told in her new memoir, The Unexpected Spy: From CIA to The FBI, My Secret Life Taking Down Some of the World’s Most Notorious Terrorists.  Published by St. Martin's Press, it's co-written with best-selling novelist Jessica Anya BlauTracy Walder joins Tom in Studio A.

Five Years After Freddie Gray, What Has Changed In Baltimore?

By & Kathleen Cahill Apr 24, 2020

Some call it “The Uprising.”  Some call it “the riots.”  Whatever your point of view, the paroxysm of destruction that followed the death in police custody of Freddie Gray, in late April, 2015, exposed old wounds, and created a host of new ones for our city.

Wes Moore and Erica L. Green are two thoughtful observers of Baltimore, then and now. They’ve collaborated on a book that will be released this summer called “Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City.”   

Wes Moore is the CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, one of the largest anti-poverty organizations in the country.  He’s also the New York Times-bestselling author of  “The Other Wes Moore” and the host of Future City here on WYPR.  

Erica Green is an award-winning reporter who covers education for The New York Times.  She is a former Baltimore Sun reporter who was part of a team that was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for its breaking news coverage of the death of Freddie Gray and the events that followed.

Bakari Sellers's New Book Examines The Post-Traumatic Stress Of Being Black In America

By & May 22, 2020
Photo Courtesy HarperCollins

 Bakari Sellers made history in 2006, when at the age of 22, he was elected to the South Carolina legislature, becoming the youngest elected African American official in the country.

Growing up in the rural south, Sellers father, Cleveland Sellers, was a civil rights activist who worked with Martin Luther King and other civil rights icons. 

In his new memoir, My Vanishing Country, Bakari Sellers writes that he sees his life as an extension of his father’s journey, writing compellingly about the particular challenges of small town Black communities that are far from the glare of urban centers. 

 

Law Professor Kim Wehle, On Why Voting Matters

By & Kathleen Cahill Jul 6, 2020
Harper Collins Publishers

(This program was originally broadcast live on June 17, 2020)

Nationally, the United States ranks 26th in the world in voter turnout.

Given the pandemic, a battered economy, widespread civil unrest and all that is at stake in the upcoming presidential election, it remains to be seen whether more voters will embrace the power they yield at the ballot box in November.

Tom’s guest is Kim Wehle, a constitutional scholar who has written a primer on voting: how voting differs from state to state, what the structural barriers are to voting, and how those barriers can be overcome.

Wehle is a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and a legal commentator for CBS News.

Her last book was called How to Read the Constitution and Why. Her new book is What You Need to Know About Voting and Why. 

Breaking Barriers And Getting The Vote

By & Aug 25, 2020
Author

One hundred years ago, women got the vote in the U.S. Constitution. That didn’t mean all women actually got to vote. In her new book, historian Martha S. Jones describes how African-American women strategized, organized, preached and marched--sometimes alongside white suffragists and sometimes alone. They tackled racism at the same time they fought sexism. Jones calls her new book Vanguard, because, she says, "Black women are the organizers, they are the foot soldiers, they are the architects, they are the spokespeople for the necessity of African American voting rights.”

Jones traces how Black women built political skills in churches and women’s clubs … and kept struggling for laws that would keep the promise of the Nineteen Amendment.

John Waters' Mr. Know-It-All: A Memoir of A Peculiar Life

By & Aug 19, 2020
Greg Gorman

Tom's guest for the hour today is the celebrated Baltimore-based artist, John Waters.  He’s the director of 16 films, the author of nine books, a visual artist with museum shows to his credit, a spoken-word artist, an actor, and most recently, a pitchman for haute couture. 

His latest book, published last year and now out in paperback, is called Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder.

It's part memoir, part advice column, and part peroration on the passing parade.  It’s a fascinating, funny, and insightful commentary on subjects as disparate as the nature of celebrity, and the snobbishness of restaurants, the art market and architecture, and it’s an often deeply personal take on the importance of family and friends.

Robert Reich's "The System": Fixing Our Rigged Economy

By , & Kathleen Cahill Sep 17, 2020
Robert B. Reich

Tom's guest today is Robert B. Reich.  He’s a busy and distinguished guy.  He served in three administrations, including as Labor Secretary during Bill Clinton’s presidency.  He’s a professor of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, a columnist for Newsweek and The Guardian, an award-winning filmmaker, the founder of the non-profit educational enterprise called Inequality Media, and a frequent presence on television and in the blogosphere. 

He’s also the author of 18 books, the latest of which is called The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix ItIt's a kind of open letter to Jamie Dimon, the CEO of the largest bank on Wall Street, JP Morgan Chase.  Dimon is also the Chair of the Business Roundtable, a group of nearly 200 of the nation’s most powerful and influential CEOs.  Mr. Dimon and his fellow bankers were largely responsible for the economic catastrophe that gripped the US and the world in 2008, in which the total net worth of American households dropped by $11 trillion dollars...  

Big Stories from Small Towns: Jess Walter's 'The Cold Millions' and Max Gross's 'The Lost Shtetl.'

By & Oct 20, 2020
Harper (l); Harper (r)

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two novels about the characters and secrets of small towns with big stories: The Cold Millions by Jess Walter, and The Lost Shtetl by Max Gross.

New Fiction From Chinese-American Author Susie Yang And Pakistani-American Playwright Ayad Akhtar

By & Nov 3, 2020
Simon and Schuster (l); Little Brown (r)

American identity is often complex, and sometimes, hyphenated. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review Chinese-American author Susie Yang's White Ivy and Pakistani-American playwright Ayad Akhtar's Homeland Elegies.

Baltimore's "Monsters"

By & Nov 17, 2020

When crime surged in 2015 after the Freddie Gray protests, Baltimore police were more determined than ever to rack up more arrests and seize more illegal guns from the streets.

The new book, "I Got A Monster," chronicles how that empowered cops on the ‘Gun Trace Task Force’--some of whom had been planting evidence, making illegal arrests and robbing drug dealers for years--to step up their own illicit activities.

Books with Big Buzz: Bryan Washington's 'Memorial' and Rumaan Alam's 'Leave the World Behind.'

By & Nov 17, 2020
Riverhead (l); Ecco (r)

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review two new novels that manage to capture the current cultural zeitgeist: Memorial by Bryan Washington, and Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam.

Listen Up! Audio Books from Sarah Blake and James McBride

By & Dec 1, 2020
Putnam (l); Riverhead (r)

On this edition of The Weekly Reader, may we suggest an audio book or two? Our book critic Marion Winik makes the case for listening to Sarah Blake's The Postmistress and James McBride's Deacon King Kong.

Confronting White Supremacy In American Christianity

By & Dec 17, 2020
Simon & Schuster

As America reckons with the legacies of slavery and Jim Crow, Robert P. Jones--author and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute--argues we cannot overlook the role Christianity played in perpetuating prejudice and ignoring injustice.

Jones grew up in Mississippi, attended church five days a week, studied divinity at a Baptist seminary, and yet he says he can't remember ever hearing a sermon on civil rights or racial justice. His latest book is, “White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity”. Original air date: July 30, 2020.

Exit Thru The Afro: The Speculative Poetry Of Jalynn Harris

By Mark Gunnery Dec 21, 2020
Justin Harris (used with permission)

What would it be like if people like Ida B. Wells, Tracy Chapman, Phillis Wheatley, Michelle Obama, and Bessie Smith were able to talk, dance, drive, drink, and sing with each other across boundaries of time and space?

That's a question Baltimore poet Jalynn Harris answers in her book Exit Thru The Afro. She describes her debut poetry collection as a museum charting the lives of Black women and trans people from different moments in history. 