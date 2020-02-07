A Very Stable Genius: Authors Carol Leonnig & Phil Rucker On The Chaos In The White House

In their new book, which currently tops the New York Times best seller list, Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker show us that amid the daily chaos, there are discernable patterns in the behavior of Mr. Trump and those in his inner circle. This timely and probing work provides a fascinating window into how the White House has operated over the last three years under Mr. Trump's unorthodox leadership.

Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker joined us from the studios of NPR is Washington DC.