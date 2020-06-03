A Primary Election Update; Maryland Child Care Programs Struggle To Stay Afloat

Audio will be available shortly.

The primary election was mostly by mail--Maryland’s first--but thousands showed up to vote in person, making for long lines at many voting places. Just a fraction of the votes have been counted. WYPR Morning Edition host Nathan Sterner walks us through what’s known about the primary election.

Then, a recent survey reveals that the pandemic has hit child care centers hard. Many have been unable to pay employees, and half say they will be forced to close if they can’t serve more children. We speak with Steve Rohde of the Maryland Family Network and Hilary Roberts-King, incoming director of Downtown Baltimore Child Care.

A note: The Maryland Family Network underwrites some programming on WYPR.