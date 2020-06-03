 A Primary Election Update; Maryland Child Care Programs Struggle To Stay Afloat | WYPR
A Primary Election Update; Maryland Child Care Programs Struggle To Stay Afloat

The primary election was mostly by mail--Maryland’s first--but thousands showed up to vote in person, making for long lines at many voting places. Just a fraction of the votes have been counted. WYPR Morning Edition host Nathan Sterner walks us through what’s known about the primary election.

Then, a recent survey reveals that the pandemic has hit child care centers hard. Many have been unable to pay employees, and half say they will be forced to close if they can’t serve more children. We speak with Steve Rohde of the Maryland Family Network and Hilary Roberts-King, incoming director of Downtown Baltimore Child Care.

A note: The Maryland Family Network underwrites some programming on WYPR.

Related Content

Contact Tracing: A Key To Recovery?

By , & May 14, 2020
Amber Case/Flickr Creative Commons

Maryland is starting to build a workforce of contact tracers--people who can talk to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, persuade them to self-isolate, and ask who they've been in touch with who now may also have the disease. Tracing is as much about giving information and help in finding what someone needs to stay in quarantine … as about sleuthing out friends and connections. 

Dr. Emily Gurley of Johns Hopkins describes the skills of a contact tracer. And we ask Anne Arundel County’s health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, and nurse Karen Karnes how it works. For information on contact tracing data collection, visit this link.

Urban Evolution In Your Own Backyard

By & Jun 1, 2020
Ivy Bookshop

We think of species taking a long time to adapt to changes in their surroundings. Not necessarily, says evolutionary biologist and ecologist Menno Schilthuizen. In his new book, "Darwin Comes to Town: How the Urban Jungle Drives Evolution" he asserts we can find evidence right in our own back yard. Schilthuizen says plants and animals can adapt quickly to survive. Things like mating preferences and diet are in flux when it comes to city living. Original airdate 4/26/2018.

Racism: A Public Health Issue?

By , & Jun 2, 2020
Mark Gunnery/WYPR

Scores of U.S.cities are shaken by protests, some of them violent, of how police treat African Americans. In the shadow of centuries of slavery, oppression and inequity, we ask Larell Smith-Bacon, the the head of the conflict-resolution effort Restorative Response Baltimore--what message the demonstrations are meant to send to white people. And activist J.C. Faulk, who for decades has created dialogue to address racism, talks about why he’s organizing food deliveries during the pandemic with Bmore Community Food, and what that means for racial justice. For information about Restorative Response Baltimore, visit this link. To request food or get involved with Bmore Community Food, visit this link.