Newsmaker: Cheryl Bost, President, MD State Education Association

Our Newsmaker guest today is Cheryl Bost, a former Baltimore County Teacher of the Year who serves as the president of the Maryland State Education Association, a 75,000 member union (affiliated with the National Education Association) that represents teachers and other education employees across the state. Ms. Bost joins Tom to explain the MSEA's perspectives on safe school re-opening.

As Tom discussed on this program yesterday with Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises, Baltimore City and Baltimore County are planning to send teachers and students back to the classroom over the next few weeks. Is it safe to do so, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the state? Governor Hogan and school leaders say it is. Teachers unions say, “not so fast.”

Cheryl Bost joins us today on Zoom. Listener comments and questions are welcome during the live conversation.

Audio of this program will be posted by 3pm today.