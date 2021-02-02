Midday Newsmaker: Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises

Today's Newsmaker guest is Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools. She joins Tom for the hour to discuss one of the key questions facing school communities across the nation: as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, how and when can we safely reopen our schools? Dr. Santelises will also talk about getting teachers and students vaccinated, outfitting school buildings for COVID-safe operation, the pros and cons of remote learning, and how the Biden Administration's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan would benefit state and local education systems.

