Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 The Daily Dose 10-19-20 By Aaron Henkin • 3 hours ago Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 ShareTweetEmail Baltimore County elections officials tally thousands of mail-in ballots and sort through voter errors. Goats are unleashed on a city park. And demonstrators in Baltimore march in solidarity with others nationwide for voting and women’s rights. Tags: mail-in electionvote by mailBaltimore City Rec And ParksBaltimore Women's March 2020The Daily DoseWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadShareTweetEmail