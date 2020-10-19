 The Daily Dose 10-19-20 | WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 10-19-20

By 3 hours ago

Baltimore County elections officials tally thousands of mail-in ballots and sort through voter errors. Goats are unleashed on a city park. And demonstrators in Baltimore march in solidarity with others nationwide for voting and women’s rights.

mail-in election
vote by mail
Baltimore City Rec And Parks
Baltimore Women's March 2020
The Daily Dose
WYPR Podcast
Podcast Central
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad