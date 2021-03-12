-
You might not be 100% safe from COVID-19 if you’re voting early this week. But you can still vote in-person while minimizing risk. Dr. Daniel Morgan is a…
School superintendents say it’ll take millions in state aid to resume in-person learning. Governor Hogan promises 250 million in state aid to Maryland…
Baltimore County elections officials tally thousands of mail-in ballots and sort through voter errors. Goats are unleashed on a city park. And…
More than 1.5 million Marylanders have asked for a mail-in ballot for this fall’s election. If you want to vote by mail but haven’t applied to get your…
If you’ve applied for a mail-ballot, time to check your mailbox. And there’s some help on the way for working parents of school-age children.
Maryland’s State Board of Elections began sending about 800,000 mail-in ballots to voters over the weekend.To speed up the delivery process, out-of-state…
With less than two months to go before Election Day, the company printing Maryland’s ballots has bailed. And Baltimore housing advocates and landlords say…
SeaChange, the mail-in ballot company that the state Board of Elections blamed for proofing errors in Baltimore’s June primary election, has walked away…