mail-in election

More than 427,000 Marylanders voted as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and State Board of Elections officials say the counting will be far from over Tuesday night.…
You might not be 100% safe from COVID-19 if you’re voting early this week. But you can still vote in-person while minimizing risk. Dr. Daniel Morgan is a…
School superintendents say it’ll take millions in state aid to resume in-person learning. Governor Hogan promises 250 million in state aid to Maryland…
Baltimore County ballot drop boxes in traditional Republican corridors are seeing less traffic than their counterparts in Democratic zones. An…
Baltimore County elections officials tally thousands of mail-in ballots and sort through voter errors. Goats are unleashed on a city park. And…
If you haven’t applied yet for a mail-in ballot, the clock is ticking. And if you haven’t responded yet to the 2020 Census, well, you’re about to miss the…
Baltimore County voters are already submitting ballots in certified drop boxes. State restrictions loosen on daycares and nursing homes. Maryland police…
If you’ve applied for a mail-ballot, time to check your mailbox. And there’s some help on the way for working parents of school-age children.
Maryland’s State Board of Elections began sending about 800,000 mail-in ballots to voters over the weekend.To speed up the delivery process, out-of-state…
The list of early voting and polling centers for Baltimore has been approved. Special education students are straining under the challenge of virtual…