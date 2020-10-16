Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 The Daily Dose 10-16-20 By Aaron Henkin • 41 minutes ago Related Program: The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 ShareTweetEmail In a virtual town hall, parents and teachers grill Baltimore City Schools officials on their plan to return some students to classrooms in November. And a Maryland House of Delegates workgroup votes to revamp state policing laws. Tags: The Daily DoseWYPR PodcastPodcast CentralWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadBaltimore City Schools ReopeningPolice ReformShareTweetEmail