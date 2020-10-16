 The Daily Dose 10-16-20 | WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 10-16-20

41 minutes ago

In a virtual town hall, parents and teachers grill Baltimore City Schools officials on their plan to return some students to classrooms in November. And a Maryland House of Delegates workgroup votes to revamp state policing laws.

