The state Senate passed Wednesday a package of bills that could reshape policing in Maryland. The package includes changes to rules governing when police…
A package of eight bills that aim to reform policing were considered for the first time by the full Maryland Senate Friday. Included in the package are…
Maryland lawmakers unanimously pass a major COVID relief package. Some mass vaccination sites open in Maryland. Baltimore’s new public tracking system…
State lawmakers heard testimony Thursday on a bill limiting the situations in which police can use lethal force. The bill is just one of a host of…
The Maryland General Assembly returns to Annapolis Wednesday for its annual 90-day legislative session, and it will be unlike any session the state has…
In a virtual town hall, parents and teachers grill Baltimore City Schools officials on their plan to return some students to classrooms in November. And a…
A House of Delegates workgroup voted Thursday in favor of overhauling laws governing policing in Maryland. Among the changes, the group recommends…
A new Goucher College poll shows a vast majority of Marylanders in favor of police reform. We remember a Baltimore advocate for racial justice. And a…
A new poll from Goucher College shows widespread support for the kinds of police reform policies Maryland legislators are expected to introduce in…
Members of the Maryland House of Delegates are considering at least a dozen changes to the laws governing police, from rules about the use of lethal force…