Caring For Those With Covid-19: A Doctor's Experience

As citizens across the US anxiously await ‘the great reopening’ from Covid-19 lockdowns, many healthcare workers remain steadfastly in place, caring for and comforting those stricken with the disease. Dr. Zackary Berger, a staff physician at Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Esperanza Center Health Clinic, talks about his experience in a Covid-19 ward. He says that alongside the urgency ... it’s a lot about communication.

The Covid hotline number for the Esperanza Center (Spanish) is 667-600-2314.

Johns Hopkins Covid hotline (Spanish and English) is 443-997-9537. Spanish speakers can also go to this CentroSOL website.