Baltimore moms turn to social media amid formula shortage

In Baltimore County, the NAACP and teachers' advocates rally for better pay and safer schools. A resolution affirming safe access to abortion services in Baltimore easily passes the City Council. HUD officials joined Baltimore City officials today announcing a plan to tackle homelessness. A CDC advisory panel is expected to green light COVID booster shots for ages 5 to 11 this week. Baltimore moms use social media to navigate the baby formula shortage. And a pilot program that will give some low income Baltimore families one-thousand dollars a month is part of a national study.