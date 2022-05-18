© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be at low power during the day until further notice. All streams are available.
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Baltimore moms turn to social media amid formula shortage

Published May 18, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

In Baltimore County, the NAACP and teachers' advocates rally for better pay and safer schools. A resolution affirming safe access to abortion services in Baltimore easily passes the City Council. HUD officials joined Baltimore City officials today announcing a plan to tackle homelessness. A CDC advisory panel is expected to green light COVID booster shots for ages 5 to 11 this week. Baltimore moms use social media to navigate the baby formula shortage. And a pilot program that will give some low income Baltimore families one-thousand dollars a month is part of a national study.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 WYPR PodcastThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast Central
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim