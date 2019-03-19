One Day at a Time: In Recovery in Baltimore

Host Theo Hill brings an interesting background to this podcast about addiction and recovery. He’s been in recovery himself for 19 years now, after struggling with a heroin addiction for much of his life. Today, Theo drives a truck for a living and also works as a certified counselor at Alcohol and Drug Intervention (ADI) in Glen Burnie. Join Theo and his guests for honest, intimate, and personal conversations about the lure of addiction, the toll it takes, and the strength required to overcome its grip.