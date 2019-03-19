One Day at a Time: In Recovery in Baltimore
Host Theo Hill brings an interesting background to this podcast about addiction and recovery. He’s been in recovery himself for 19 years now, after struggling with a heroin addiction for much of his life. Today, Theo drives a truck for a living and also works as a certified counselor at Alcohol and Drug Intervention (ADI) in Glen Burnie. Join Theo and his guests for honest, intimate, and personal conversations about the lure of addiction, the toll it takes, and the strength required to overcome its grip.
-
Fun and freedom went hand in hand with marijuana and LSD for Elaine when she was a teenager. Then came the amphetamines, which her doctor prescribed for a…
-
Mary felt invisible when she was a kid. She was a middle child in a family preoccupied by multiple illnesses. She knows now that she was clinically…
-
At the beginning of each day, Rodney James says, “I’m going to save someone’s life today.” Rodney works as a peer recovery coach at Saint Agnes Health…
-
Mike was introduced to alcohol by his older siblings and their friends at a party, and he fell in love. From there, it was on to illegally prescribed…
-
Jack was introduced to heroin at age nineteen. At the time, he was behind bars serving a prison sentence. He talks with Theo about the early…
-
Nina was a college graduate with a successful corporate job. She was also bipolar and abusing alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine. Things came to a head when…
-
Theo and his guest, Al, originally met over a chessboard when they were incarcerated. Today, they’re both addiction recovery veterans who are passing…
-
Theo’s guest, Todd, talks about the crutch of denial, the importance of staying humble, and the cold truth that recovering addicts just might have to work…
-
Theo talks with Warren, whose addictions progressed through alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, and ultimately heroin. Today, Warren is a certified addiction…
-
Theo switches it up and talks drug policy with University of Baltimore President and former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, whose political career suffered…
-
Theo’s guest, George, went to jail at a young age. While he was incarcerated, his father killed his mother. When he got out, his brother-in-law got him…
-
Theo welcomes Laura, who recounts the story of her struggle with heroin and crack cocaine. The resulting addiction cost her a nursing career, a house, her…