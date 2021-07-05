Don't Let Fear Keep You Stuck: Sheila's Story

Theo’s guest, Sheila, suffered an abusive childhood that led to shyness, depression and low self-esteem. In high school, she found a way to an escape and feel comfortable in her own skin: alcohol, marijuana, and then heroin. Her addiction kept her from graduating high school. She ended up getting pregnant, and finally as a young mother she realized that she needed to get clean, for herself and for her son. Sheila talks with Theo about what it takes to break out of what is comfortable and move on to what’s meaningful.