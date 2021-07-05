© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
onedayatatimecoverart.jpg
One Day at a Time: In Recovery in Baltimore

Don't Let Fear Keep You Stuck: Sheila's Story

Published July 5, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT
Theo and Sheila
Theo at home with his granddaughters and guest, Sheila

Theo’s guest, Sheila, suffered an abusive childhood that led to shyness, depression and low self-esteem. In high school, she found a way to an escape and feel comfortable in her own skin: alcohol, marijuana, and then heroin. Her addiction kept her from graduating high school. She ended up getting pregnant, and finally as a young mother she realized that she needed to get clean, for herself and for her son. Sheila talks with Theo about what it takes to break out of what is comfortable and move on to what’s meaningful.

Tags

One Day at a Time: In Recovery in BaltimorePodcast CentralWYPR PodcastOne Day at a Time: In Recovery in BaltimoreOne Day at a Timeaddictionrecovery
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
See stories by Aaron Henkin