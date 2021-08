For Joe, drugs were a convenient escape from childhood trauma, but when he was introduced to crack cocaine at age thirteen, he slipped fast into the grip of addiction. By age 17, Joe was sent to prison for robbery and assault. When he got out, eight years later, he discovered a new addiction – fentanyl. Joe talks with Theo about the near-death overdose that ultimately spurred him into recovery, where he finally had to face a lifetime of unresolved personal pain.