WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be at low power during the day until further notice. All streams are available.
One Day at a Time: In Recovery in Baltimore

A Farewell From Theo

Published May 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT
Theo and his fiancee, Laura, at their home (Photo credit Aaron Henkin / WYPR)

In this final episode of the series, Theo reflects on his two years as host of One Day at a Time, he shares some exciting personal and professional news, and he gives some timely advice for listeners who are struggling with addiction.

Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs and podcasts for WYPR. His current project is The Maryland Curiosity Bureau. Aaron's neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
