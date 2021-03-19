CPB Compliance

Since 1968, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has been the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. CPB provides essential support for the nearly 1,500 public television and radio stations across the United States, which reach virtually every household in the country.

CPB’s mission is to ensure universal access to non-commercial, high-quality programs and services. WYPR is a recipient of CPB grant funding. This CPB’s grant helps to provide everyone in our community with a unique source for trusted news, smart entertainment and lifelong learning — regardless of their ability to pay.

We are pleased to provide the following disclosures and information: