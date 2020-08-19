WYPR Board Meetings 2020-2021 (Meetings begin at 5:30 pm)

September 30, 2020

December 2, 2020

January 27, 2021

March 24, 2021

June 9, 2021

All Meetings Will Be Held Virtually Due To COVID 19 Until Further Notice.

If you would like to attend the public portion of a Board meeting or if you would like a copy of meeting minutes, please contact WYPR's Cheif of Staff and Director of Board Relations, Heidi Sheppard at (410) 235-1382 or by email at hsheppard@wypr.org.

Regular meetings of the WYPR Board of Directors and its committees are open to the public, although some portions of those meetings may be held in closed executive session.

Pursuant to Section 396(k)(4) of the Communications Act, meetings of the WYPR Board of Directors and its committees may move into executive session and be closed to the public "to consider matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation and other matters requiring the confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever the premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of [WYPR]."

CURRENT WYPR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Committee Meetings

Ascertainment (Meetings begin at 4:00 pm)

August 19, 2020

October 21, 2020

January 2021

April 2021

Finance Committee (Meetings begin at 8:30 am)

September 22, 2020

November 17, 2020

January 19, 2021

March 16, 2021

May 12, 2021

Governance Committee (Meetings begin at 4:30 pm)

September 9, 2020

November 11, 2020

January 13, 2021

March 10, 2021

April 14, 2021

May 26, 2021

Development Committee (Meetings begin at 4:00 pm)

September 8. 2020

November 10, 2020

January 12, 2021

March 9, 2021

May 11, 2021

Executive Committee (Meetings begin at 4:00 pm)

September 24, 2020

November 17, 2020

January 21, 2021

March 17, 2021

May 25, 2021

Outreach Committee (Meetings begin at 4:00 pm)

October 28, 2020

January 20, 2021

April 21, 2021

Audit

November 13, 2020

Community Advisory Board (CAB) 2020-2021 (Meetings begin at 6:00 pm).

Virtual Meetings Until Further Notice

October 7, 2020

December 9, 2020

February 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

CAB INFORMATION AND CURRENT WYPR CAB MEMBERS