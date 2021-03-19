DONOR PRIVACY POLICY

The membership base of the public broadcasting stations of WYPR is a financially important and uniquely valuable asset to WYPR. Its principal value, however, is the inherent trust and belief by the members that WYPR will follow ethical best practices in the confidential care and maintenance of the list and its use as a communications tool for the stations.

It is the policy of WYPR to protect our donors' privacy and the confidentiality of information, both hard copy and electronic, concerning them and their contributions. WYPR does not rent or sell its member list. Furthermore, the use of donor information for political or commercial purposes is strictly prohibited. WYPR has in place safeguards to maintain active control of contributor and donor lists, to avoid the unauthorized use of Personal Information by any employee or third party, including but not limited to list brokers, mail-list management organizations, friends organizations, and advertising or public relations agencies, unless otherwise required by legal judicial process. WYPR maintains databases of biographical and financial information about WYPR members and prospects in accordance with the general needs and expectations of WYPR. Whether obtained online or offline, the information is intended exclusively for purposes related to WYPR programs.

It shall also be the policy of WYPR to maintain and advance a practice that allows the stations to mail to contacts from within the WYPR database, information regarding membership, renewal and periodic or ongoing communication with the member, whether lapsed or current. The list shall also be utilized for similar telemarketing purposes by WYPR.

For member acquisition beyond the database, WYPR may elect to purchase or rent names from a third party provider of mailing lists. Under no circumstance shall WYPR rent or purchase names for acquisition purposes from any political party or religious group.

It shall be WYPR’s policy and practice to make available to its current members the ability to opt out” from any WYPR initiated communication such as additional gift appeals, renewals, sweepstakes and the like. Such “opt out” advisories to members shall be made in WYPR’s printed correspondence to members, e-mailed correspondence to members, on-air announcements and /or its Internet page. The receipt by WYPR of “opt out” requests by members shall immediately be entered into that member’s file in such a way as to permanently suppress that member’s receipt of any further WYPR communications.

This policy shall be formally communicated to and acknowledged by appropriate WYPR staff, board, service agencies, list brokers and direct response vendors. Additional information on our privacy practices, including information collected on our digital platforms, will be updated on the WYPR website at www.wypr.org/privacy.

Compliance with Laws and Standards

In its fundraising practices, WYPR complies with the laws and regulations of the Internal Revenue Service, the Communications Act, the policies of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the laws of the State of Maryland, and the regulations of the United States Postal Service.

Approved by Board of Directors 9/30/20