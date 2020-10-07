The WYPR Community Advisory Board ("CAB") serves as a vehicle for outreach to the communities served by WYPR and its affiliate stations. It advises the station regarding programing and other matters affecting the community. It has no managerial responsibilities or authority. Over the last two years the CAB's members have begun a series of meetings between the WYPR news department and members of the community for the purpose of informing the news department about important issues in the community and the views of its citizens. This work has provided new connections to the community for the news department and lead directly to segments on Maryland Morning and other WYPR programs. This has also led to a series of meetings called Ascertainment (Community Conversations as of 10/20) where different organizations present to WYPR CAB, Board and volunteers to share what they are doing successfully in our communities. View those meetings.

The CAB is presently exploring additional ways to connect the community to the station and to increase the diversity of the listening audience. The CAB meets bi-monthly from September through May, generally within a few days after a WYPR Board meeting. All meetings are open to the public and the public is invited to attend. In addition to discussing WYPR's operations, representatives of the station frequently make presentations to the CAB about their programs and projects. Guests during the last year include Tony Brandon, Former WYPR President and General Manager, Sheilah Kast, and Tom Hall.

Community Advisory Board Purpose and Requirements

Community Advisory Boards like WYPR's CAB are required to be formed pursuant to the federal law that established the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The purpose of the CAB is to advise the station with respect to whether the programming and other policies of the station are meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities served by the station. The CAB is permitted to review the programming goals established by WYPR, the service provided by WYPR, and the significant policy decisions rendered by WYPR. The CAB may make non-binding recommendations to WYPR's management. It has no managerial responsibilities or authority.

CAB members are a volunteer group of interested citizens and listeners who are appointed by the WYPR Board of Directors. The CAB is required to meet at regular intervals. The CAB deliberates independently of station management and WYPR's Board of Directors. It determines its own agenda and elects its own leadership.

Meetings Will Be Held Virtually Due To COVID 19 Until Further Notice. Meetings Begin at 6 PM

October 7, 2020

December 9, 2020

February 3, 2021

March 31, 2021

CAB Members

Tammy C. Black - Vice Chair

Vice President of Cummunications, Immune Deficiency Foundation

Beth Cavanaugh

Strategic Communications Manager, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Norma Cohen

Online Auction Assistant, Center Stage

Jannette L. Dates, Ph.D.

Dean Emerita of Communications, Howard University

Caroline Devereaux

Artist, Cat & Milk LLC

Tia Goodson

Senior Producer, Storyfarm

Kelly Gray

Associate Professor of History, Towson University

Virginia Green

Formula Services Manager, MHA/Navigator

Omeid Heidari

Ph.D. Candidate, Johns Hopkins University

Wendy Jeffries

Executive Director, TasteWise Kids

Michael Karas

Attorney

Gail Amalia Katz

Vice President (Retired), American Cancer Society

Tom Klassen

Licensed medical cannabis production

Jennifer Lavella

Director of Marketing and Communications, St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore

Amy Beth Leasure

Chief of Staff, Baltimore City Department

Flannery McArdle - Chair of Ascertainment

Margaret Mitchell

Teacher, Howard County Public Schools

Dana Moulden - CAB Chair

Management Consultant, DXM Consulting LLC

Don Palmer

Winston Philip

Manager, Data Analysis and Performance, Center for Urban Families

Savannah Wood

Archives Director, Afro-American Newspaper

Kevin Yang

Investment Analyst, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.