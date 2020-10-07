Community Advisory Board
The WYPR Community Advisory Board ("CAB") serves as a vehicle for outreach to the communities served by WYPR and its affiliate stations. It advises the station regarding programing and other matters affecting the community. It has no managerial responsibilities or authority. Over the last two years the CAB's members have begun a series of meetings between the WYPR news department and members of the community for the purpose of informing the news department about important issues in the community and the views of its citizens. This work has provided new connections to the community for the news department and lead directly to segments on Maryland Morning and other WYPR programs. This has also led to a series of meetings called Ascertainment (Community Conversations as of 10/20) where different organizations present to WYPR CAB, Board and volunteers to share what they are doing successfully in our communities. View those meetings.
The CAB is presently exploring additional ways to connect the community to the station and to increase the diversity of the listening audience. The CAB meets bi-monthly from September through May, generally within a few days after a WYPR Board meeting. All meetings are open to the public and the public is invited to attend. In addition to discussing WYPR's operations, representatives of the station frequently make presentations to the CAB about their programs and projects. Guests during the last year include Tony Brandon, Former WYPR President and General Manager, Sheilah Kast, and Tom Hall.
Community Advisory Board Purpose and Requirements
Community Advisory Boards like WYPR's CAB are required to be formed pursuant to the federal law that established the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The purpose of the CAB is to advise the station with respect to whether the programming and other policies of the station are meeting the specialized educational and cultural needs of the communities served by the station. The CAB is permitted to review the programming goals established by WYPR, the service provided by WYPR, and the significant policy decisions rendered by WYPR. The CAB may make non-binding recommendations to WYPR's management. It has no managerial responsibilities or authority.
CAB members are a volunteer group of interested citizens and listeners who are appointed by the WYPR Board of Directors. The CAB is required to meet at regular intervals. The CAB deliberates independently of station management and WYPR's Board of Directors. It determines its own agenda and elects its own leadership.
Meetings Will Be Held Virtually Due To COVID 19 Until Further Notice. Meetings Begin at 6 PM
October 7, 2020
December 9, 2020
February 3, 2021
March 31, 2021
CAB Meeting Minutes can be found here.
WYPR is located at 2216 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
CAB Members
Tammy C. Black - Vice Chair
Vice President of Cummunications, Immune Deficiency Foundation
Beth Cavanaugh
Strategic Communications Manager, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Norma Cohen
Online Auction Assistant, Center Stage
Jannette L. Dates, Ph.D.
Dean Emerita of Communications, Howard University
Caroline Devereaux
Artist, Cat & Milk LLC
Tia Goodson
Senior Producer, Storyfarm
Kelly Gray
Associate Professor of History, Towson University
Virginia Green
Formula Services Manager, MHA/Navigator
Omeid Heidari
Ph.D. Candidate, Johns Hopkins University
Wendy Jeffries
Executive Director, TasteWise Kids
Michael Karas
Attorney
Gail Amalia Katz
Vice President (Retired), American Cancer Society
Tom Klassen
Licensed medical cannabis production
Jennifer Lavella
Director of Marketing and Communications, St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore
Amy Beth Leasure
Chief of Staff, Baltimore City Department
Flannery McArdle - Chair of Ascertainment
Margaret Mitchell
Teacher, Howard County Public Schools
Dana Moulden - CAB Chair
Management Consultant, DXM Consulting LLC
Don Palmer
Winston Philip
Manager, Data Analysis and Performance, Center for Urban Families
Savannah Wood
Archives Director, Afro-American Newspaper
Kevin Yang
Investment Analyst, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.