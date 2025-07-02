WYPR Receives Four 2025 Public Media Journalists Association Awards

BALTIMORE—WYPR 88.1 FM, Baltimore’s NPR station, wins four awards from the Public Media Journalists Association. The PMJA Annual Awards are designed to recognize the very best in public media work done by local public media outlets. For over 30 years, PMJA has honored hundreds of public radio journalists, shining a spotlight on exceptional public media projects.

SPORTS

First Place WYPR 88.1 – John Lee

“Pickleball players volley for more courts in Baltimore County”

NEWS/PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Second Place WYPR 88.1 – On The Record, Sheila Kast and Maureen Harvie

"'The cheapest insurance you can have' says head of UMD Shock Trauma”

INTERVIEW PROGRAM

First Place WYPR 88.1 - On The Record, Sheila Kast and Melissa Gerr

“Baltimore-born Cass Elliot: Rock star, devoted mom, independent thinker”

INTERVIEW

First Place WYPR 88.1 – On The Record, Melissa Gerr

“Going beyond Autism Awareness Month, it's awareness every day”

WYPR is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members.