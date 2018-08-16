Soothing Back-to-School Jitters; Free Supplies for Teachers

The first day of the school is around the corner--and for some kids, the thought of meeting new teachers and classmates can be overwhelming. What can parents do to calm kids’ nerves? Amani Coker-Warren of Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School gives advice on preparing for the new school year.

Then, teachers often reach into their own wallets to provide pencils, notebooks, and folders, and bigger items. Melissa Badeker tells us how the Teacher Supply Swap, which collects and distributes free supplies, has grown. Information on donating supplies here.