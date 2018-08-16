 Soothing Back-to-School Jitters; Free Supplies for Teachers | WYPR
Soothing Back-to-School Jitters; Free Supplies for Teachers

Credit Teacher Supply Swap

The first day of the school is around the corner--and for some kids, the thought of meeting new teachers and classmates can be overwhelming. What can parents do to calm kids’ nerves? Amani Coker-Warren of Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School gives advice on preparing for the new school year.

Then, teachers often reach into their own wallets to provide pencils, notebooks, and folders, and bigger items. Melissa Badeker tells us how the Teacher Supply Swap, which collects and distributes free supplies, has grown. Information on donating supplies here.

Related Content

Bon Voyage, BSO!

By & Aug 15, 2018
Melissa Gerr

It’s been thirteen years since the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra ventured overseas to perform. That changes next week, when more than one hundred musicians will head to Scotland, England and Ireland for a series of concerts. They’ll play many works by Leonard Bernstein, who mentored Marin Alsop, the BSO’s music director, and whose birth centennial is being celebrated this summer.  We talk with Alsop and also with principal horn player Phil Munds, just before they head out on tour.

If you’d like to wish the BSO ‘bon voyage,’ show up at 5 pm at City Hall Plaza Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.  The BSO is offering a free concert by its brass and percussion section, conducted by Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh, who will lead fanfares and classical favorites.

Climate Change Threatens the Terrapin; The Tireless Mr. Trash Wheel

By & Aug 13, 2018
Rob Stemple / Flickr via Creative Commons

Maryland’s beloved terrapin faces a serious threat from climate change. Biologist Christopher Rowe of the University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Science describes how rising sea levels and warming temperatures jeopardize the terrapins’ survival. Read more about the threats to the terrapin here.

Then, fueled by solar and water power, Mr. Trash Wheel and his companions tirelessly pull litter from the harbor. Adam Lindquist of the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative gives us an update on their progress.

From the Ancestor's Table: Gullah Geechee Stories and Recipes

By & Aug 10, 2018
Ida B's Table

Sharing a meal creates community, and signature dishes give a sense of culture and culinary history. Ida B’s Table in Baltimore shares that philosophy -- it’s behind a series of special dinners that start Sunday. We talk with Chef David K. Thomas of Ida B’s, and Chef BJ Dennis of Charleston South Carolina, who are cooking up the Ancestor’s Dinner. It will feature flavors of the Gullah Geechee cuisine and stories of its people.  For information on the Ancestor's Dinner at Ida B's Table, visit this link.

Other culinary events this weekend:

Off the Chainsaw Cookout at A Workshop of Our Own and The 6th Annual Muslim Food Fest at The Islamic Society of Baltimore. Enjoy!